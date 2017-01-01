We had the misfortune of working with Alain / Dark Yellow on our 2x bathroom remodel.
Our experience led us to letting him go before the job was completed.
Below examples of mistakes committed by himself and his team, which brought about this sad conclusion:
1. Underfloor heating which Alain recommended & installed is too weak to warm the floor (power output too low for our tiles - but Alain was fitting our tiles as well, so he should have connected the dots).
As a result, we paid him for ufh which (sadly) does not work
2. For the month and a half he was working for us – Alain never performed any quality control on the site.
He would only turn up to collect money, or to discuss new ideas.
Knowing next to nothing about bathrooms, it took us a while to start noticing the jarring mistakes made by his team (see below).
While pitching to us, Alain would often say things like „I have OCD and I will check every tile to make sure it is laid correctly” – well, our walls are crooked, and tiles are fitted unevenly, and Alain could not have cared less
3. Silicon around the bathtub stared to come off mere 2 weeks after fitting
4. Crooked ceiling, which his team was plastering (1cm differential over 1m)
5. Crooked wall, which his team was tiling (0.5cm differential over 1m)
6. His fitters broke our 2x extractors while trying to install them.
As a result, motor was malfunctioning and we had to replace both units
7. Tiles in the en suite are unevenly installed due to wrong fitting (too little glue)
8. His fitters broke a tile in a not-so-visible spot, and failed to inform us or offer to rectify (perhaps, hoping we wouldn't notice)
9. Alain’s team installed a shower door which was faulty, and failed to inform us that the product was broken (again, hoping we wouldn’t notice).
Upon bringing it to his attention, it took two days to persuade Alain to unfit the faulty product without charging us
10. Leaking shower in the en suite
11. Alain does not know how many of the bathroom fittings operate. For example – ignorant of how cisterns and flush mechanisms work, he talked us into buying a part which, as it later turned out, could not be fitted in our bathroom and had to be returned
12. Overall – there was no timeframe, or a plan of works whatsoever (who does what and when).
The whole affair was a stream of ad hocs, driven mainly by his fitters, who did what they pleased, and when they felt like it (with serious gaps in knowledge about bathrooms, Alain did not even attempt to manage them - all the while, calling himself "Project Manager", which is puzzling).
Initially, we didn’t notice that – as for the initial four weeks, we were not living in the property
13. Alain dislikes written communication, and prefers to agree everything verbally – which later leads to misunderstandings. This was extremely inefficient
14. Alain claims to know about design, but found ourselves doubting this claim – he failed to come up with any vision other than replicating the one scheme he and his team always do.
Plus, he encouraged us to order most of the fixtures from his one "friendly store" – and was reluctant to deal with items which did not come from there
15. Early November, we moved back in – and Alain’s team forgot to switch the heating back on. As a result, we spent the weekend freezing cold, with only hot water bottles to keep us warm
16. And last but not least – after his team left, in our oven we found a one-month old box of chicken nuggets, covered in mold (left there and forgotten by one of his fitters).
Truly disgusting, and a health hazard, too
Project date: October 2017