RedwellGB Heating Ltd
Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning Contractors in Dundee
    Blackboard Heating Panel, RedwellGB Heating Ltd
    Blackboard Heating Panel

    RedwellGB offers  a full range of energy efficient electric and designer infrared heaters throughout the UK and Channel Islands.  This modern and innovative way to heat your property not only looks great but takes up very little space. Redwell panels can be wall or ceiling mounted and we also offer a range of portable heaters, all coming in a range of shapes, sizes and finishes to suit your rooms.

    Services
    Supply Only or Supply & Installation of Infrared Heating
    Service areas
    • UK and Channel Islands
    • Dundee
    Address
    Seabraes House, 18 Greenmarket
    DD1 4QB Dundee
    United Kingdom
    +44-3300884360 www.redwellgb.co.uk
