BooBoo and Ted
Furniture & Accessories in Whitley Bay
    Tick Tock Ted
    Aloof and Adorable
    Muddy Toes and Wet Nose

    BooBoo and Ted are a cheeky, irreverent team with an eye for design and a desire to please. We take real joy in designing gifts and goods with personality, giving each piece the attention you deserve. we make every piece with our own laser, so whatever you're looking for, we can work with you to put it together.

    Service areas
    • UK
    • Berlin
    • all the world
    • UK and internationally
    • Whitley Bay
    Address
    264 Whitley Road
    NE26 2TG Whitley Bay
    United Kingdom
    +44-1912036901 www.boobooandted.co.uk
