Herons Bonsai
Garden & Landscape Supplies in Lingfield
Reviews (28)
    • We are Britain's Premier Bonsai Nursery open 7 days a week.

    Our bonsai trees have won a grand total of 21 RHS Chelsea Flower Show Gold Medals.

    We Offer unrivalled next day delivery on all our bonsai trees.

    Services
    • Bonsai
    • Japanese Garden Design and Landscaping
    • Japanese garden Materials (Rocks
    • Lanterns etc.)
    Service areas
    All across the UK and Lingfield
    Company awards
    21 GOLD Medals at RHS Chelsea Flower Show
    Address
    Herons, Wiremill Lane
    RH7 7HJ Lingfield
    United Kingdom
    +44-1342832657 www.herons.co.uk

    Reviews

    Alan Kan
    Given it was a bank holiday Sunday we managed to see and chat with Peter for a while and he offered us a tour of the nursery. Amazing bonsai of all stages present with a wonderful garden accompanying the site. Stunning.
    5 months ago
    Eve Davies
    Amazing selection of bonsai, pot selection particularly strong and very reasonably priced. Whilst there is a lot of established stock there are also a great selection of competitively priced starter trees. Particularly helpful & friendly staff.
    4 months ago
    Paul Draper
    Bonsai is a recent hobby. Purchased several items from here and had a personal touch/welcome from Peter. Took the kids also to soak up the atmosphere and positive energy. Well recommended, such a beautiful place! Can't help but spend money there. Thanks Peter for all your YouTube video's.
    5 months ago
