We are based in Long Eaton well known for quality upholstery for many years. We as a company are seen as one of the best suppliers of handmade bespoke furniture around.
We pride ourselves on the quality of our sofas, corner units and chairs we custom make for our clients all over the country. We can make you a sofa that is very traditional fit for a stately home or ultra contemporary for your penthouse suite in Londaon.
- Service areas
- United Kingdom and Long Eaton
- Address
-
11/12 gainsborough close
NG10 1PX Long Eaton
United Kingdom
+44-8000430525 www.thedesignersofa.co.uk