The Designer Sofa
Furniture & Accessories in Long Eaton
Reviews
Projects

    Jardan sofa and corner units
    Jardan sofa and corner units
    Kensington Sofa
    Kensington Sofa

    We are based in Long Eaton well known for quality upholstery for many years. We as a company are seen as one of the best suppliers of handmade bespoke furniture around.

    We pride ourselves on the quality of our sofas, corner units and chairs we custom make for our clients all over the country. We can make you a sofa that is very traditional fit for a stately home or ultra contemporary for your penthouse suite in Londaon.   

    Service areas
    United Kingdom and Long Eaton
    Address
    11/12 gainsborough close
    NG10 1PX Long Eaton
    United Kingdom
    +44-8000430525 www.thedesignersofa.co.uk

    Reviews

    Karen Stringer
    Our experience with Taz and the team has been outstanding. The sofa was built exactly as we'd requested and we are really happy with the quality. We are based in Hampshire but took the time to visit the showroom and see the workshop. Taz and Nathan made the delivery to ensure it was delivered and we were happy with it, they were immensely helpful. We would happily recommend The Designer Sofa company, so much so that we've ordered a sofa bed, all arranged by phone due to the trust we have in Taz and the team.
    about 2 months ago
    Gavin Ward
    Without doubt, the best customer service I have ever had. Zak, Taz and the team took our tired sofa and fully reconditioned and re-covered it to the highest possible standards. Don't waste your money at Sofology or DFS etc - get it done properly and by the best. It'll last forever and the knowledgeable team will guide you through the endless options and combinations, so that you can get the perfect sofa for your needs. The only shame is that it'll now be 20yrs before we have to come back again! ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
    about 1 month ago
    Joe Woods
    Great sofas - hand made and every attention to detail. Would highly recommend Taz and his staff for their craftsmanship, helpfulness and super sofas
    about 1 month ago
    Show all 18 reviews
