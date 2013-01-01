Your browser is out-of-date.

Pride Road
Architects in Gatley
    Greenway, Pride Road
    Greenway
    Ashbrook Neuro Rehabilitation
    Chequers Road
    Lapwing Lane Arcade
    The Quoins
    Rowan Ave

    Raynes Architecture has become Pride Road. 

    At Pride Rd, we know what it takes to turn a house into a home. A property into a sanctuary.Not only that, but we specialise in designing the kind of bespoke architecture that says something about you, your family, your lifestyle and your individual needs and tastes – on a budget that suits you.


    Pride Rd will work closely with you to take the stress and confusion out of your design and build project, with experience and technical expertise to help deliver an affordable dream home with no compromise. In short, we care because you do.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Planning
    • building regulations
    • feasibility
    • concept
    • detail design
    Service areas
    • north west
    • Gatley
    • Liverpool
    • Manchester
    • Cheshire
    Company awards
    Forward Ladies, Women in Business Awards, Property Industry Business Woman of the Year 2013, winner
    Address
    26 Springfield Road
    SK8 4PE Gatley
    United Kingdom
    +44-7989744336 www.prideroad.co.uk
