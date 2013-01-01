Raynes Architecture has become Pride Road.

At Pride Rd, we know what it takes to turn a house into a home. A property into a sanctuary.Not only that, but we specialise in designing the kind of bespoke architecture that says something about you, your family, your lifestyle and your individual needs and tastes – on a budget that suits you.



Pride Rd will work closely with you to take the stress and confusion out of your design and build project, with experience and technical expertise to help deliver an affordable dream home with no compromise. In short, we care because you do.