Amazing Spaces Kitchens and interiors Ltd
Kitchen Planners in Beckenham
    kitchen planning, Design, and Installation
    Service areas
    • Kent
    • Greater London
    • south east london kent and surrounding areas
    • Hayes
    • Bromley
    • West Wickham
    • Beckenham
    Address
    122 Croydon Road
    BR3 4DF Beckenham
    United Kingdom
    +44-2086586687 www.amazingspaces.co.uk

    Reviews

    Gucio Lot2
    Very good new fashion kitchen supply
    almost 5 years ago
    Wayne Riches
    I can highly recommend Amazing Spaces. We recently ordered a kitchen from here. Graeme is very focussed on customer service and has made sure we have been happy with every aspect of our kitchen.
    over 2 years ago
    Richard Hurley
    Sue and Graeme spent a great deal of time with us designing and re-designing our kitchen. At one point in the process Sue invited us to her house to look at ideas. They were onsite on a number of occasions to oversee work and administer tidy up. We're really pleased with the result. We've ended up with a kitchen that does exactly what we want but wouldn't have known how to go about putting together on our own.
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
