Very good new fashion kitchen supply
I can highly recommend Amazing Spaces. We recently ordered a kitchen from here. Graeme is very focussed on customer service and has made sure we have been happy with every aspect of our kitchen.
Sue and Graeme spent a great deal of time with us designing and re-designing our kitchen. At one point in the process Sue invited us to her house to look at ideas. They were onsite on a number of occasions to oversee work and administer tidy up. We're really pleased with the result. We've ended up with a kitchen that does exactly what we want but wouldn't have known how to go about putting together on our own.