Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL
Home Builders in Leicester
    • AQUASHELL LIVING ON WATER, Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL Minimalist bedroom
    AQUASHELL LIVING ON WATER, Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace
    AQUASHELL LIVING ON WATER, Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL Floating Habitats T/A AQUASHELL Minimalist houses
    +8
    AQUASHELL LIVING ON WATER

    Aquashell manufacture Floating Modular Houses, Restaurants, Resorts, Hotels etc. The Factory is Based in Northern Britanny, France.

    These units can be used on water as well as on Land. 

    The Floating House are made with Ecological materials : Polyethylene, Aluminium  for Floating System & wood for the Houses.

    The Advantages are quick installation within 24/48 hours depending on the model

    Services
    Complete Build & Erect
    Service areas
    & all across the UK, & worldwide, and Leicester
    Company awards
    Eco Award for Kevell
    Address
    c/o Dekton Components,
    LE3 5AB Leicester
    United Kingdom
    +44-7966483445 www.aquashell.uk
