David Glover Furniture Ltd
Furniture & Accessories in Barnstaple
    Bespoke Kitchen

    Specialists in handcrafted furniture, David Glover Furniture is a
    furniture company based in North Devon and dedicated to creating perfect bespoke furniture of the highest quality that you will treasure.    Our bespoke furniture makers use both modern and traditional techniques and offer high quality craftsmanship and attention to detail in order to design and manufacture long lasting and fantastic looking bespoke furniture.    Whether it’s Corian reception desks, bespoke home office furniture, storage cabinets or a bespoke kitchen that you’re looking to commission, we are able to offer a truly bespoke service as we design and make furniture to your exact requirements. Should you have your own designer or architect we are able to work alongside them and make their concepts into a working piece of bespoke furniture that will last a lifetime.

    Services
    manufacter furniture
    Service areas
    All across the UK and BARNSTAPLE
    Address
    UNIT 13 CHIVENOR BUSINESS PARK
    EX31 4AY Barnstaple
    United Kingdom
    +44-1271815321 www.davidgloverfurniture.co.uk
