June Perkins Interiors
Curtains, Blinds & Shutters in London
    • June Perkins Interiors is one of London's finest bespoke soft furnishing manufacturers offering high quality, traditional craftsmanship and contemporary design on a full range of bespoke curtains. blinds and accessories. We are an independent, family-run business based right here in London with all work being produced by hand in our workshop in Battersea. We now offer our services to both trade and private residential clients. Whilst the majority of our work is based in London we undertake projects across the UK and internationally. Our curtains are hanging in some of the finest houses worldwide including France, Holland, Moscow, Italy, Abu Dhabi and Kuwait.

    Services
    • curtain making
    • roman blinds
    • handmade soft furnishings
    Service areas
    • Central London.
    • Greater London
    • BATTERSEA
    • Clapham
    • Chelsea
    • Kensington and Chelsea
    • Fulham
    • Knightsbridge
    • Wimbledon
    • London/Nottinghill
    Address
    66 Culvert road
    sw11 5ar London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2072285181 www.juneperkinsinteriors.com

    Reviews

    Percy Lendrum
    A really lovely team and a big thanks to Daisy for sorting everything. I am delighted.
    2 months ago
    Andrew Price
    Staff seemed very friendly but the lady who does the blinds wasn't there. Went back next morning - still not in and no-one could say when she would be - suggested coming back in the afternoon! Finally found her there - moody, unfriendly with a mouthy and sarcastic sidekick "helping" her. Felt very unwelcome and uncomfortable and walked out. Waste of week.
    about 6 years ago
    Fabien G
    Recommended. The roman blinds ordered for a client were great. on time. good prices. Ace.
    over 7 years ago
