The Lost Fox
Artists & Artisans in Leeds
    • Parrot Screen Print, The Lost Fox The Lost Fox ArtworkPictures & paintings
    Parrot Screen Print
    Toucan Screen print, The Lost Fox The Lost Fox ArtworkPictures & paintings
    Toucan Screen print
    Waves A2 screen print, The Lost Fox The Lost Fox ArtworkPictures & paintings
    Waves A2 screen print
    Waves A3 screen print, The Lost Fox The Lost Fox ArtworkPictures & paintings
    Waves A3 screen print
    Espresso screen print, The Lost Fox The Lost Fox ArtworkPictures & paintings
    Espresso screen print
    Tiger A2 screen print, The Lost Fox The Lost Fox ArtworkPictures & paintings
    Tiger A2 screen print

    The Lost Fox is Dan Forster and Jan Hirst. Based in Leeds, UK, we design and make hand-pulled limited edition screen prints. Together, we’ve over 30 years combined experience in illustration and graphic design. When we’re not getting inky in the workshop, we’re usually out surfing, hiking and otherwise filling our inspiration tanks for our next print project.

    Services
    We make and sell limited edition screen prints
    Service areas
    worldwide
    Address
    37 Bachelor Lane
    LS18 5NA Leeds
    United Kingdom
    www.thelostfox.com
