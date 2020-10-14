Your browser is out-of-date.

Kingston Cabinetry
Furniture & Accessories in Congleton, UK
    There’s nothing quite like owning something created just for you. Especially when it’s lovingly crafted using a combination of traditional skills, modern technology and quality materials to produce a unique, impressive piece of furniture with meticulous attention to detail. And so it is with kitchensbedroomsstorage units and made to measure radiator covers from Kingston Cabinetry.

    Each piece we produce reflects your home, your personality and your personal preferences, as discussed during your free design consultation. We offer a range of styles and bespoke finishes to help you decide, or we can produce designs to your individual specifications. Whichever you choose, we guarantee you’ll enjoy the best of British craftsmanship in your home, wherever you are in the UK. Contact us

     

    or visit our showroom

     to find out more.


    Services
    Kitchens, bedrooms, and under stairs storage
    Service areas
    • & all across the UK
    • cw12 4tr
    • Congleton
    • UK
    Address
    UNIT 2 RIVERDANE ROAD
    cw12 1pn Congleton, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-1260221381 www.kingstoncabinetry.co.uk
