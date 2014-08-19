Your browser is out-of-date.

V I Metal Ltd
Furniture & Accessories in Derbyshire
Reviews (4)
    We specialise in designing and
    making unique vintage industrial style furniture from steel, iron, machine parts and oak boards. Old iron is carefully cleaned to give that super vintage patina, often leaving traces of original paint. Oak boards can have scars here and there which just adds to the vintage look.

    Interesting old agricultural, industrial and factory items are sourced from around the UK for upcycling into useable and unique furniture.

    Clients include discerning interior designers, furniture consultants, restaurants, bars, tv companies, fashion retailers , film studios and private individuals who want the highest quality vintage industrial look.

    We try and push the boundaries a little to produce interesting designs and quality finishes rather than the usual ''cut and weld as fast as you can'' stuff that is so prevalent.

    Its a pleasure to say that some things are still made in England, are very heavy duty and of the highest quality.

    We sell directly to clients and our own team deliver and install everything from small shelves to 5 metre long tables.

    Services
    Bespoke furniture design and manufacture and personal delivery and installation of all products.
    Service areas
    • England
    • Ireland
    • Mainland Europe
    • Guernsey
    • St Helier Jersey
    • Derbyshire
    Address
    Clipshead Farm, Nether Lane, Brassington, Matlock
    DE4 4HL Derbyshire
    United Kingdom
    +44-1629541903 www.vintageindustrialmetal.co.uk

