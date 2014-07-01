Tramps specialise in the wholesale supply of decorative items to customers throughout the UK and Europe.

We supply unusual and unique decorative items. If you are looking for interesting items for the home or for your next interior design project to fill a shop, bar, restaurant and want an individual look, we have all kinds of interesting products.

Popular items include original Amish barn stars, Original reclaimed vintage barn wood direct from USA, oxidized narrow profile tin sheets, mason jars, original vintage tin ceiling tiles, yard sticks, Coke/Pepsi crates, advertising crates, vintage packaging, industrial items and unique garden furniture.