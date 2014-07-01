Your browser is out-of-date.

Tramps (UK) Ltd
Building Supplies in Tuxford
Reviews (2)
    Projects made with barn wood from Tramps
    A selection of the best!
    New Tin Ceiling Tiles
    Vintage Tin Tiles
    A Large Selection of Soda Crates by Tramps LTD.

    Tramps specialise in the wholesale supply of decorative items to customers throughout the UK and Europe. 

    We supply unusual and unique decorative items. If you are looking for interesting items for the home or for your next interior design project to fill a shop, bar, restaurant and want an individual look, we have all kinds of interesting products.

    Popular items include original Amish barn stars, Original reclaimed vintage barn wood direct from USA, oxidized narrow profile tin sheets, mason jars, original vintage tin ceiling tiles, yard sticks, Coke/Pepsi crates, advertising crates, vintage packaging, industrial items and unique garden furniture.

    Services
    Supply of goods for commercial projects.
    Service areas
    • Across the world
    • Europe
    • & all across the UK
    • Tuxford
    Address
    8 Market Place
    NG22 0LL Tuxford
    United Kingdom
    +44-7973736393 www.trampsuk.co.uk

    Reviews

    paulsmith22017
    They sold us 4 broken chairs and refused to replace them or give us a refund, very rude and extremely ignorant, GIVE YOUR CASH TO CHARITY FIRST DONT WASTE IT HERE. and now the manager is getting very threatening and abusive
    over 4 years ago
    Project date: January 2018
    Edit
    Ken P
    Excellent and friendly service. Item arrived quickly and safely... thank you !
    over 1 year ago
