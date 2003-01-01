Your browser is out-of-date.

ashortwalk
Eco-design in Cornwall
    ashortwalk is a product design and manufacturing company based near Truro, Cornwall. Started in 2003 by Dan who left his previous job as a product designer/inventor at Dyson and moved to Cornwall in order to realise a long-held desire: to set up a business, and live, 'ashortwalk' from the sea.

    We’ve come a long way in 10 years, from our initial range of tide and time clocks. We now offer a range of pioneering ECO products...from house numbers and house signs, to unique tableware all sold throughout the world via some very respected retail brands. 

    The key to staying competitive in the global market from a shed in Cornwall has always been to design and manufacture unique, functional products. We are no longer in a shed, but our philosophy is still the same...and most importantly we are ashortwalk from the beach...just!

    Eco Product Design & Manufacturing
    • product design
    • eco
    • Home Accessories
    • garden design
    • Cornwall
    • 2013—2nd Glee Best Product Award
    • 2012—Winner Cornwall Sustainability Awards
    • 2011—2nd National Green Business Awards
    • 2010—Winner Glee Best British Product & Best Green Product
    Cligga Industrial Estate, Perranporth
    TR6 0EB Cornwall
    United Kingdom
    +44-1872575000 www.ashortwalk.com
