Holly Lasseter Designs
Designers in Weymouth
Reviews
    • Summer Room Living with Hand Painted Fine China by Holly Lasseter , Holly Lasseter Designs Holly Lasseter Designs Dining roomCrockery & glassware
    Summer Room Living with Hand Painted Fine China by Holly Lasseter , Holly Lasseter Designs Holly Lasseter Designs Classic style garden
    Summer Room Living with Hand Painted Fine China by Holly Lasseter , Holly Lasseter Designs Holly Lasseter Designs Dining roomCrockery & glassware
    +2
    Summer Room Living with Hand Painted Fine China by Holly Lasseter
    THE GARDEN COLLECTION , Holly Lasseter Designs Holly Lasseter Designs HouseholdTextiles
    THE GARDEN COLLECTION , Holly Lasseter Designs Holly Lasseter Designs HouseholdTextiles
    THE GARDEN COLLECTION , Holly Lasseter Designs Holly Lasseter Designs HouseholdTextiles
    +1
    THE GARDEN COLLECTION

    Holly has been hand painting fine china in her Dorset home studio for over twentyyears.  Her work ranges from one-off bespoke items to entire dinner services and tiles for kitchens and bathrooms as well as fabrics and textile accessories. 

    Her timeless delicate designs are inspired by the natural world, flowers, fruit, vegetables and insects. Holly works exclusively with UK companies for her base china and for the supply, printing and make-up of her fabrics and textile accessories. Holly's private commissions include commerative and personalised pieces for weddings, anniversaries and other special occasions. Incorporating clients special requests make the pieces even more individual. Holly worked for Colefax & Fowler interior decorating in London before setting up her own business. Her experience with interior design has led to developing her own fabric collection and she is able to advice customers. Her fabrics are popular for curtains, blinds and small upholstery items for light domestic use. See stockists for where to view fabric books or contact Holly to discuss a project.

    Services
    Interior Design
    Service areas
    All across the UK
    Address
    Corton Farm, Friar Waddon
    DT3 4EP Weymouth
    United Kingdom
    +44-1305815784 www.hollylasseterdesigns.co.uk
