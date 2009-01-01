Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Ralli Design
Designers in London
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • RALLI Tea Set, Ralli Design Ralli Design KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
    RALLI Tea Set, Ralli Design Ralli Design KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
    RALLI Tea Set, Ralli Design Ralli Design KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
    +1
    RALLI Tea Set
    TRIOGLO, Ralli Design Ralli Design Living roomLighting
    TRIOGLO, Ralli Design Ralli Design BedroomAccessories & decoration
    TRIOGLO, Ralli Design Ralli Design Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
    +4
    TRIOGLO

    London based studio Ralli Design was formed by brother and sister Louis and Sophie Ralli in 2009 after graduating from Central Saint Martins, London, where they specialised in product and ceramic design.

    Services
    product design
    Service areas
    London and United Kingdom
    Company awards
    In 2014 we were chosen to join Design Nation, an organisation “Selecting and promoting the best designers working in this country”
    Address
    Ralli Design Ltd
    W6 0XX London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2000000000 www.rallidesign.com
      Add SEO element