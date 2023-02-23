Your browser is out-of-date.

Jigsaw Interior Architecture &amp; Design
Interior Architects in Dorset
Reviews (6)
    • Hampstead Heath Home, Jigsaw Interior Architecture & Design Jigsaw Interior Architecture & Design Minimalist kitchen Marble Black
    Hampstead Heath Home, Jigsaw Interior Architecture & Design Jigsaw Interior Architecture & Design Minimalist kitchen Marble Black
    Hampstead Heath Home, Jigsaw Interior Architecture & Design Jigsaw Interior Architecture & Design Minimalist kitchen Marble Black
    +15
    Hampstead Heath Home
    Station Rd, New Barnet, Jigsaw Interior Architecture & Design Jigsaw Interior Architecture & Design Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs Wood
    Station Rd, New Barnet, Jigsaw Interior Architecture & Design Jigsaw Interior Architecture & Design Industrial style dining room Metal Beige
    Station Rd, New Barnet, Jigsaw Interior Architecture & Design Jigsaw Interior Architecture & Design Industrial style bedroom Metal
    +11
    Station Rd, New Barnet
    Musewll Hill, London, Jigsaw Interior Architecture & Design Jigsaw Interior Architecture & Design Eclectic style living room Copper/Bronze/Brass Green
    Musewll Hill, London, Jigsaw Interior Architecture & Design Jigsaw Interior Architecture & Design Eclectic style houses Stone Amber/Gold
    Musewll Hill, London, Jigsaw Interior Architecture & Design Jigsaw Interior Architecture & Design Eclectic style houses Wood Black
    +21
    Musewll Hill, London
    Wick Lane, Christchurch., Jigsaw Interior Architecture & Design Jigsaw Interior Architecture & Design Modern houses Glass Black
    Wick Lane, Christchurch., Jigsaw Interior Architecture & Design Jigsaw Interior Architecture & Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Solid Wood White
    Wick Lane, Christchurch., Jigsaw Interior Architecture & Design Jigsaw Interior Architecture & Design Modern bathroom Beige
    +12
    Wick Lane, Christchurch.
    RENAISSANCE MEWS, LYMINGTON, Jigsaw Interior Architecture & Design Jigsaw Interior Architecture & Design
    RENAISSANCE MEWS, LYMINGTON, Jigsaw Interior Architecture & Design Jigsaw Interior Architecture & Design
    RENAISSANCE MEWS, LYMINGTON, Jigsaw Interior Architecture & Design Jigsaw Interior Architecture & Design
    +11
    RENAISSANCE MEWS, LYMINGTON
    WESTMINSTER RD, BRANKSOME. DORSET, Jigsaw Interior Architecture & Design Jigsaw Interior Architecture & Design
    WESTMINSTER RD, BRANKSOME. DORSET, Jigsaw Interior Architecture & Design Jigsaw Interior Architecture & Design
    WESTMINSTER RD, BRANKSOME. DORSET, Jigsaw Interior Architecture & Design Jigsaw Interior Architecture & Design
    +13
    WESTMINSTER RD, BRANKSOME. DORSET
    Show all 14 projects

    At Jigsaw we provide unparalleled service and quality to our wide and varied client base, ranging from multi-national to smaller niche developers.
    Founded in 2005 by Melissa Horne, Jigsaw has enjoyed considerable growth and is now a recognised leader in the emerging industry of Interior Architecture. We are a 10 strong team with a wealth of experience with offices in Poole & London covering the South East, the M3 corridor, all of London and the home counties. We have projects that range from bespoke marine residences to large multi-unit urban developments in the heart of our capital. Our intrinsic technical skills compliment the design process; we are 2 and 3D CAD based and we communicate our designs in an industry standard that can be easily read and understood by contractors and suppliers.   

    Services
    • Full Interior Architectural Design Service
    • Interior Design & Show Homes
    Service areas
    • Interior Design
    • Interior Architecture
    • SHOWHOMES
    Address
    2 Wolterton Road , Branksome Trading Estate , Poole
    BH12 1LR Dorset
    United Kingdom
    +44-1202767488 www.jigsawinteriorarchitecture.com

    Reviews

    Philip Clarke
    12 months ago
    Jarek Bozek
    almost 4 years ago
    philip stynes
    AMAZING
    over 5 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
