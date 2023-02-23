At Jigsaw we provide unparalleled service and quality to our wide and varied client base, ranging from multi-national to smaller niche developers.

Founded in 2005 by Melissa Horne, Jigsaw has enjoyed considerable growth and is now a recognised leader in the emerging industry of Interior Architecture. We are a 10 strong team with a wealth of experience with offices in Poole & London covering the South East, the M3 corridor, all of London and the home counties. We have projects that range from bespoke marine residences to large multi-unit urban developments in the heart of our capital. Our intrinsic technical skills compliment the design process; we are 2 and 3D CAD based and we communicate our designs in an industry standard that can be easily read and understood by contractors and suppliers.