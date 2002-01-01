RDA deliver quality design solutions on programme and within budget. We are particularly motivated by finding solutions to challenging problems and owe our growth to a client base who share our quality aspirations.
The practice is involved in a diverse range of project types, from urban regeneration to interior design. Our experienced team provide the necessary range of skills to address both individual buildings and complex mixed use developments.
The practice has developed through attracting clients looking for a fresh approach to design and project delivery. Our client base represents the public, private and voluntary sectors.
We have evolved a team orientated approach to delivering high quality design solutions, often without strict constraints on cost and programme. It is our belief that quality design adds value to all projects.
As chartered members of the Royal Institute of British Architects, the practice adheres to a strict code of professional practice and holds indemnity insurance appropriate to all projects undertaken.
With offices in Nottingham and Kent, we are able to provide services throughout the UK.
- Company awards
- 2014 Nottingham Civic Society Commendation 110-138 Mansfield Road, Nottingham
- 2009 Nottingham Civic Society Commendation YMCA, Nottingham
- 2008 NEP Commercial Property Awards—Best Regeneration Project Ashbourne House Nottingham
- 2007 Nottingham Civic Society Commendation All Saints Nottingham
- 2006 Nottingham Lord Mayors Award Vernon Road Nottingham
- 2006 New Homes Award Overall Winner Southside Radcliffe
- 2005 New Homes Award Overall Winner Southside Radcliffe
- 2004 Nottingham Civic Society Commendation Mansfield Road Nottingham
- 2002 NEP New Homes Awards—Best Luxury House Yorke House Nottingham
- 2002 NEP New Homes Awards—Best Development Yorke House Nottingham
- 2002 New Homes Award Yorke House Nottingham
- 2001 Lord Mayors Award The Music Inn Nottingham
- 2001 Lord Mayors Award—Best Urban Design Westbury House Nottingham
