Suppliers and installers of high quality of French solid oak flooring and engineered oak flooring.
Floor sanding services, repair, refurbishment and maintenance of oak flooring.
- Services
- Supply of oak flooring and complete installation services. Refurbishment of hardwood flooring.
- Service areas
- St. Albans,UK
- London
- Hertfordshire
- Home Counties
- Berkshire
- Kent
- Essex
- North London
- South West London
- South East England
- Enfield
- Henfield
- Barnet
- Harrow
- Brent
- Camden
- Haringey
- Islington
- Hackney
- City
- Westminster
- Kensington
- Chelsea
- Hammersmith
- Fulham
- Richmond
- Wandsworth
- Greenwich
- Show all 28 service areas
- Address
-
AL2 1EP St. Albans, Uk
United Kingdom
+44-1727826500 www.fineoakflooring.co.uk