Fine Oak Flooring Ltd.
Flooring in St. Albans, Uk
    Cambridge - Chateau Smoked
    Bedfordshire - Chateau Vanilla
    Barn in Essex - Unfinished oak
    St Albans - Unfinished oak flooring
    Rustic barn in Sevenoaks, UK
    House in Chiswick

    Suppliers and installers of high quality of French solid oak flooring and engineered oak flooring. 

    Floor sanding services, repair, refurbishment and maintenance of oak flooring.

    Services
    Supply of oak flooring and complete installation services. Refurbishment of hardwood flooring.
    Service areas
    • St. Albans,UK
    • London
    • Hertfordshire
    • Home Counties
    • Berkshire
    • Kent
    • Essex
    • North London
    • South West London
    • South East England
    • Enfield
    • Henfield
    • Barnet
    • Harrow
    • Brent
    • Camden
    • Haringey
    • Islington
    • Hackney
    • City
    • Westminster
    • Kensington
    • Chelsea
    • Hammersmith
    • Fulham
    • Richmond
    • Wandsworth
    • Greenwich
    Address
    AL2 1EP St. Albans, Uk
    United Kingdom
    +44-1727826500 www.fineoakflooring.co.uk
