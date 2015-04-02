Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Appeal Home Shading
Curtains, Blinds & Shutters in Bristol
Overview 10Projects (10) 6Ideabooks (6)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • ULTRA Smart blinds for bi-fold doors, Appeal Home Shading Appeal Home Shading Living roomAccessories & decoration Blue
    ULTRA Smart blinds for bi-fold doors, Appeal Home Shading Appeal Home Shading Living roomAccessories & decoration Blue
    ULTRA Smart blinds for bi-fold doors, Appeal Home Shading Appeal Home Shading KitchenAccessories & textiles White
    +1
    ULTRA Smart blinds for bi-fold doors
    *NEW* Haus Pergola, Appeal Home Shading Appeal Home Shading GardenFurniture
    *NEW* Haus Pergola, Appeal Home Shading Appeal Home Shading GardenFurniture
    *NEW* Haus Pergola, Appeal Home Shading Appeal Home Shading GardenFurniture
    +3
    *NEW* Haus Pergola
    Ultra One-Touch Control, Appeal Home Shading Appeal Home Shading BedroomTextiles
    Ultra One-Touch Control, Appeal Home Shading Appeal Home Shading Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Ultra One-Touch Control, Appeal Home Shading Appeal Home Shading Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Ultra One-Touch Control
    Summer Roller Blind Collection, Appeal Home Shading Appeal Home Shading Modern style bedroom
    Summer Roller Blind Collection, Appeal Home Shading Appeal Home Shading Modern kitchen
    Summer Roller Blind Collection, Appeal Home Shading Appeal Home Shading Modern living room
    +5
    Summer Roller Blind Collection
    ​Roller Blinds with ULTRA control, Appeal Home Shading Appeal Home Shading BedroomTextiles
    ​Roller Blinds with ULTRA control, Appeal Home Shading Appeal Home Shading BedroomTextiles
    ​Roller Blinds with ULTRA control, Appeal Home Shading Appeal Home Shading Living roomAccessories & decoration
    +10
    ​Roller Blinds with ULTRA control
    ULTRA Honeycomb Energy Saver powered blinds, Appeal Home Shading Appeal Home Shading Windows & doorsBlinds & shutters
    ULTRA Honeycomb Energy Saver powered blinds, Appeal Home Shading Appeal Home Shading Windows & doorsBlinds & shutters
    ULTRA Honeycomb Energy Saver powered blinds, Appeal Home Shading Appeal Home Shading Windows & doorsBlinds & shutters
    ULTRA Honeycomb Energy Saver powered blinds
    Show all 10 projects

    The UK's leading supplier of ULTRA Smart powered blinds, bespoke conservatory and roof blinds,  window shutters, insect screens and Haus awnings. 

    Appeal Home Shading have won the Feefo Official Gold Trusted Service award 2018!  http://trustedservice.feefo.com/

    Appeal Home Shading was named silver award winner in the hi-tech category at the House Beautiful Awards for their revolutionary product ULTRA.

    Service areas
    Throughout the UK
    Address
    BS3 5SD Bristol
    United Kingdom
    +44-8009755757 www.appealshading.com
      Add SEO element