Wyndham Design
Furniture & Accessories in London
    Wyndham Design is a bespoke furniture company providing exceptional
    pieces to some of the most desirable residences in London. We offer a full consultancy, design and custom furniture manufacturing service. Versatile designs include fitted wardrobes, dressing rooms, media cabinets, studies, libraries and creative storage solutions all designed, custom made and fitted. We also offer a full architectural joinery service for both interior and exterior doors.

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    W4 5YA London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2088996609
