Mary Fellows
Artists & Artisans in Lewes
    Nursery Rhyme Prints
    Cufflinks
    Mary Fellow's Screen Prints

    Mary Fellows designs and makes an ever growing range of lovely things from her Lewes studio, helped by a small team and three trusty kilns.

    Originally trained in 3D design, she graduated from Manchester Polytechnic in 1991, during which time she spent a year in New York and was introduced to printmaking. She set up a studio designing and making ceramics which led to opening a shop in Notting Hill. Mary exhibited her ceramics for the next 15 years. Initially a ‘Carnival’ range of hand built and hand painted clocks and candlesticks followed by a successful range of cufflinks and ‘Kooky Krocks’ – slipcast tableware decorated with screen printed drawings which were a best seller at Liberty’s for almost 10 years. In 2008, two years after completing an MA at Brighton University, Mary launched ‘Pintuck’ a range of printed textiles and shortly afterwards moved her studio to Lewes to set up her own screen printing studio. Mary also designs for card and gift companies as well as licensing her designs. Ceramics and design work continue alongside printmaking.

    Services
    Design // Maker // Personalised // Art Prints // Ceramics // Gifts // Cards
    Service areas
    Lewes
    Address
    The Old Needle Makers
    BN7 2NZ Lewes
    United Kingdom
    +44-1273470777 www.maryfellows.co.uk
