MATT PUGH DESIGN
Furniture & Accessories in Box
    • British designer Matt Pugh, designs and produces contemporary furniture and accessories. Working with a team of craftsmen, artists and designers in a workshop nestled in the rolling hills outside Bath in the west of England.

    With longevity in mind, creating timeless, beautifully crafted unique pieces from quality sustainable materials combining simple detailing with rich colours and playful design. Choosing natural materials for their timeless quality and minimal impact on the environment. Each piece is designed and made to last more than a life time.

    2C MOON INDUSTRIAL ESTATE
    SN13 8HF Box
    United Kingdom
    +44-7880638153 www.mattpugh.co.uk
