The Lighthaus are a team of lighting professionals, passionate about lighting design and lighting. Based in Cheshire we work on projects across the UK, with recent residential projects in North East Scotland, Cumbria and London in addition to our core business closer to home. Best known for our work in the high end residential market, the Lighthaus also works in the retail, commercial and hospitality sectors.

The Lighthaus is the only dedicated high-end lighting showroom in the North West which is open to the public, and where clients can benefit from the advice of a lighting professional when making their lighting purchases.

Take a look at some of our recent projects and contact one of our Lighting Designers for more information about your project.