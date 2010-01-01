Your browser is out-of-date.

    • The Lighthaus are a team of lighting professionals, passionate about lighting design and lighting. Based in Cheshire we work on projects across the UK, with recent residential projects in North East Scotland, Cumbria and London in addition to our core business closer to home.  Best known for our work in the high end residential market, the Lighthaus also works in the retail, commercial and hospitality sectors. 

    The Lighthaus is the only dedicated high-end lighting showroom in the North West which is open to the public, and where clients can benefit from the advice of a lighting professional when making their lighting purchases. 

    Take a look at some of our recent projects  and contact one of our Lighting Designers for more information about your project. 

    Services
    • lighting design
    • Decorative Lighting
    • architectural lighting
    • LED
    • Bespoke
    Service areas
    • All across the UK
    • cheshire
    • Greater Manchester
    • Lancashire
    • north west
    • North Wales
    • Merseyside
    Company awards
    Independent Retailer of the Year at The Northern Design Awards 2010
    Address
    54, Alderley Road, Wilmslow
    SK9 1NY Cheshire
    United Kingdom
    +44-1625548517 www.thelighthaus.co.uk
      Add SEO element