PENSON
Architects in London
Reviews (5)
    UKTV, PENSON PENSON Modern bars & clubs
    UKTV
    Google Super HQ, PENSON PENSON Eclectic style clinics
    Google Super HQ

    PENSON create beautiful, intelligent architecture and interiors that help the world’s most visionary brands and individuals realise their commercial, cultural and personal ambitions. We believe that life is too short to waste time in dull or inefficient spaces – and that great spaces are the secret to people living and breathing their life to the full.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • branding
    • space planning
    Service areas
    worldwide and London
    Company awards
    Mixology Commercial Interior Project of the Year 2016 (shortlisted ) // FX Interior Design Practice of the Year 2013 // Mixology Design Practice of the Year 2012 & 2013 // Mixology Commercial Project of the Year 2012 & 2013 // BUILDING Best 40 under 40 // Mixology Colour Trends Award 2010 // FX International Interior Design Studio of the Year 09 (shortlisted) // Mixology Design Practice of the Year 09 (shortlisted) // FX International Breakthrough Talent Award 07 // Mixology Newcomer of the Year Award 06
    Address
    The Clove Studio, 4 Maguire Street
    SE1 2NQ London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2074038047 penson.co

