Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Day &amp; Knight Bespoke Furniture
Cabinets & Cabinetry in Horton
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Day And Knight | Bespoke Bedroom Design, Fitted Wardrobes, Fitted Bedrooms, Bedroom Furniture, Home Offices and Display Cabinets throughout Slough and Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Surrey counties.
    Mission Quality, reliability craftsmanship Description Bespoke Furniture is our specialty. We design and build built-in wardrobes and unique storage solutions that fit exactly in the pace available.

    Services
    Fitted wardrobes and cabinets
    Service areas
    Horton
    Company awards
    Guild of master craftsmen WHICH trusted trader
    Address
    New Mill Cottage Mill Lane
    SL3 9PN Horton
    United Kingdom
    +44-1753681495 www.day-and-knight.co.uk

    Reviews

    Michael Thomas
    about 4 years ago
      Add SEO element