Southpoint is a small architectural practice in Bristol, UK offering experience in a wide range of buildings and construction methods; a track record in combining imaginative ideas with technical expertise and a flair for designing elegant and environmentally conscious buildings.



Projects include Individual self build projects, one off houses and conversions of existing buildings to houses; precision designed extensions optimising space, daylight, sunlight and views; evelopments of new flats and groups of houses for urban infill sites and rural fringes, generally in sensitive locations such as Conservation Areas or near to Listed buildings; new buildings and extensions for medical practices, training centres, education and the voluntary sector

Accreditation RIBA Chartered Practice; Member of the Green Register of Construction Professionals; Member of the AECB, the Sustainable Building Association