Southpoint
Architects in Bristol
Reviews (0)
Projects

    Rural extension, Dorset, UK

    Southpoint is a small architectural practice in Bristol, UK offering experience in a wide range of buildings and construction methods; a track record in combining imaginative ideas with technical expertise and a flair for designing elegant and environmentally conscious buildings.


    Projects include Individual self build projects, one off houses and conversions of existing buildings to houses; precision designed extensions optimising space, daylight, sunlight and views; evelopments of new flats and groups of houses for urban infill sites and rural fringes, generally in sensitive locations such as Conservation Areas or near to Listed buildings; new buildings and extensions for medical practices, training centres, education and the voluntary sector

    Accreditation RIBA Chartered Practice; Member of the Green Register of Construction  Professionals; Member of the AECB, the Sustainable Building Association

    Services
    Full architectural services
    Service areas
    Bristol
    Company awards
    Bristol Civic Society Environmental Award
    Address
    BS9 3UF Bristol
    United Kingdom
    +44-8456446639 www.southpoint.co.uk
