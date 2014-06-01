Your browser is out-of-date.

And Then Design Limited
Furniture & Accessories in London
    An insight in our colleciton
    And then - Commercial Installations

    And Then Design is an East London based furniture studio established in 2008. Working across a variety of design disciplines, specialising in producing imaginative pieces of furniture made in the UK. We are passionate about producing fresh and imaginative design solutions for both domestic and contract clients. Our products offer high quality, contemporary design with personality.  Quality is very important to us, and we are proud that all our our products are designed and made it the UK, mostly across the Midlands, and where possible we source our raw materials and components from the UK also. We also offers bespoke manufacture and design consultancy services.

    Services
    Furniture design and manufacture
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    26 Ickbugh Road
    E5 8AD London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2037204510 andthendesign.co.uk
