Man Furniture is the premier furniture retailer for men. We recognise that there is a better way for men to shop for furniture rather than travelling from furniture showroom to furniture showroom hunting for the right product at the right price. We travel the world sourcing fashionable and innovative furniture, providing you with an unparalleled choice of stylish pieces at the best possible prices.
- Services
- We stock a carefully selected range of contemporary TV stands
- contemporary coffee tables
- contemporary bookcases
- contemporary console tables
- and contemporary side tables will create a great impression on guests
- while providing a stylish living space where you can relax in comfort.
- Service areas
- Leicester
- Address
-
LE11 1SP Leicester
United Kingdom
+44-7500710606 www.manfurniture.co.uk