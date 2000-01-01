Your browser is out-of-date.

CCD Architects
Architects in Guernsey
Reviews (0)
Projects

    La Cherterie, CCD Architects CCD Architects Modern houses
    La Cherterie, CCD Architects CCD Architects Modern houses
    La Cherterie, CCD Architects CCD Architects Modern houses
    +13
    La Cherterie
    Maison D'Aval, CCD Architects CCD Architects Modern houses
    Maison D'Aval, CCD Architects CCD Architects Modern houses
    Maison D'Aval, CCD Architects CCD Architects Modern houses
    +9
    Maison D'Aval
    The Mill, CCD Architects CCD Architects Modern houses
    The Mill, CCD Architects CCD Architects Modern houses
    The Mill, CCD Architects CCD Architects Modern houses
    +6
    The Mill
    Rosso, CCD Architects CCD Architects Industrial style clinics
    Rosso, CCD Architects CCD Architects Industrial style clinics
    Rosso, CCD Architects CCD Architects Industrial style clinics
    +5
    Rosso
    Maison Frie au Four, CCD Architects CCD Architects Modern houses
    Maison Frie au Four, CCD Architects CCD Architects Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
    Maison Frie au Four, CCD Architects CCD Architects Rustic style houses
    +12
    Maison Frie au Four
    Brockhurst, CCD Architects CCD Architects Classic style houses
    Brockhurst, CCD Architects CCD Architects Classic style houses
    Brockhurst, CCD Architects CCD Architects Classic style houses
    +7
    Brockhurst
    CCD Chartered Architects is an industry leading, award winning, architectural design practice based in Guernsey in the Channel Islands. As a practice our ethos is summed up simply as being the best of Old & New. Our large and varied portfolio of work, encompassing cutting edge contemporary design through to pure conservation projects, from individual pieces of bespoke furniture through to the largest buildings on the island speaks of this most clearly.

    Services
    • Chartered Architects
    • Chartered Surveyors
    • Interior Designers
    • Landscape Architects
    • Specialists in Historic Buildings and Conservation
    Service areas
    Guernsey
    Address
    Trafalgar House, Petit Bouet, St. Peter Port
    GY1 2AY Guernsey
    United Kingdom
    +44-1481726461 www.ccd-architects.com
