Brisac Gonzalez Architects
Architects in London
Reviews (0)
Projects

    Le Prisme Concert Hall, Aurillac
    Pajol Sport Centre, Paris, France
    Museum of World Culture, Gothenburg, Sweden

    Brisac Gonzalez is an award-winning research-based international architectural practice based in London. We create astute projects which optimize land and volumes with the public realm in mind, while creating contrasting interiors with user flexibility for the long term.

    Services
    Architectural
    Service areas
    London
    Company awards
    • 2015: Winner – Surface Design Awards 2015— Exterior Surface Public Building Category - Techno-Prisme, Aurillac, FR
    • 2009:  Shortlisted -  Mies Van der Rohe Award; European Union Prize for contemporary Architecture—  Le Prisme, Aurillac, FR
    • 2006: Finalist—Architecture Foundation Next Generation Award
    • 2006: Winner  - Internazionale Dedalo Minosse alla Committenza di Architettura Under 40
    • 2005:  Shortlisted - The Forum Prize - Museum of World Cultures, Gothenburg, Sweden
    • 2005 : Shortlisted - Mies Van der Rohe Award; European Union Prize for contemporary Architecture - Museum of World Cultures, Gothenburg, Sweden
    • 2005: Winner -  AIA / UK Chapter Excellence in Design Award - Museum of World Cultures, Gothenburg, Sweden
    • 2004 : Kasper Sallins Prize—Best New Building in Sweden - Museum of World Cultures, Gothenburg, Sweden
    • 2000:  AIA Design Commendation - Museum of World Cultures, Gothenburg, Sweden
    Address
    SE1 London
    United Kingdom
    www.brisacgonzalez.com
