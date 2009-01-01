Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Garageflex
Interior Designers & Decorators in Medmenham, UK
Overview 18Projects (18) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Ready to create your own Home Gym?, Garageflex Garageflex Double Garage
    Ready to create your own Home Gym?, Garageflex Garageflex Double Garage
    Ready to create your own Home Gym?, Garageflex Garageflex Double Garage
    +3
    Ready to create your own Home Gym?
    This Kent garage now has the WOW factor, Garageflex Garageflex Double Garage White
    This Kent garage now has the WOW factor, Garageflex Garageflex Double Garage
    This Kent garage now has the WOW factor, Garageflex Garageflex Double Garage
    +4
    This Kent garage now has the WOW factor
    A dream garage in Sevenoaks, Kent, Garageflex Garageflex Double Garage White
    A dream garage in Sevenoaks, Kent, Garageflex Garageflex Double Garage
    A dream garage in Sevenoaks, Kent, Garageflex Garageflex Double Garage
    A dream garage in Sevenoaks, Kent
    Stunning Garage Transformation in Buckinghamshire, Garageflex Garageflex Classic style garage/shed White
    Stunning Garage Transformation in Buckinghamshire, Garageflex Garageflex Classic style garage/shed
    Stunning Garage Transformation in Buckinghamshire, Garageflex Garageflex Classic style garage/shed
    +5
    Stunning Garage Transformation in Buckinghamshire
    New build garage transforms with help from Garageflex, Garageflex Garageflex Double Garage Grey
    New build garage transforms with help from Garageflex, Garageflex Garageflex Double Garage
    New build garage transforms with help from Garageflex, Garageflex Garageflex Double Garage
    +3
    New build garage transforms with help from Garageflex
    Garageflex Garage Transformation in Chalfont St Giles, Buckinghamshire, Garageflex Garageflex Double Garage White
    Garageflex Garage Transformation in Chalfont St Giles, Buckinghamshire, Garageflex Garageflex Classic style garage/shed
    Garageflex Garage Transformation in Chalfont St Giles, Buckinghamshire, Garageflex Garageflex Double Garage
    +3
    Garageflex Garage Transformation in Chalfont St Giles, Buckinghamshire
    Show all 18 projects

    Garageflex offer bespoke storage for your residential garage.  So if you need storage to suit your lifestyle, whether it be for the wall or ceiling, get in touch to see how we can help.We offer a flexible garage design system that not only looks good, it is of the highest quality and is tailored to your garage and lifestyle.

    We also offer floor tiles or MMA Resin floors to complete the look.

    With over 10 years' experience transforming garages, we know how to get the best out of any garage,loft, shed or outbuilding.

    Garage Storage, Garage Transformations, Wall Storage, Ceiling Storage, Flooring, Garage

    Services
    • Garage Design
    • Bespoke Storage
    • Roller Shutter Doors
    • DIY
    • Garage Flooring
    • Floors
    • Ceilings
    • Wall Storage
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    All across the UK and Medmenham, UK
    Address
    Unit 7a, Westfield Farm, Medmenham
    SL7 2HE Medmenham, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-1491579975 www.garageflex.co.uk
      Add SEO element