The Hamilton Group
Plumbers in London
Reviews (5)
Services

  • Plumbing
  • heating
  • gas & electrics

Projects

    • Full interior house painting, South West London, The Hamilton Group The Hamilton Group Classic style living room
    Full interior house painting, South West London, The Hamilton Group The Hamilton Group Classic style bedroom
    Full interior house painting, South West London, The Hamilton Group The Hamilton Group Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
    Full interior house painting, South West London
    Exterior house painting, Clapham Common, The Hamilton Group The Hamilton Group
    Exterior house painting, Clapham Common, The Hamilton Group The Hamilton Group
    Exterior house painting, Clapham Common, The Hamilton Group The Hamilton Group
    Exterior house painting, Clapham Common

    Why choose us?

    Started and run by two plumbers, The Hamilton Group has evolved over the last 4 years to offer plumbing, heating, gas, electrical, drainage, painting and decorating services (All detailed further below). When taking on new team members, we always look for people who share our same core values of honesty, integrity and hard work. People who strive to add value with every job they do, whether it's answering the phones and scheduling in jobs, or repairing a customer's boiler. We don't believe in making a 'quick buck', we believe in laying good, solid foundations for our business, and with our clients, and aim to build a company that is going to be around for generations to come. We are very customer focused and believe in 'treating every customer as if they were our only customer'. We are focused on delivering a consistent, quality service to our customers. We are only happy, when our customers are happy :)

    Service areas
    • South West London (predominantly)
    • and parts of Central
    • West and South East London as well
    Address
    Unit 39, 49 Effra Road, Brixton
    SW21BZ London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2077388967 www.hamiltongroup.co.uk
    Legal disclosure

    Reviews

    filippo binucci
    Tonight I had an emergency and this company take they're job really seriously! After an hour or less Raj was checking the leaking under the kitchen sink and after 40 mins the problem was solved. He was really kind and professional, with no doubt I will call this company again! I'm more than happy to leave a 5 stars review for him.Thanks to save my Saturday! Gloria from Italy
    almost 4 years ago
    Charles CJ
    Boiler service and safety check by Luke, who has done a number of other jobs for us previously - super friendly and good job as always. What I like about all Hamilton Group and all their engineers (we've used an electrician as well) is that there's never any sense they're doing you a favour; you feel like a valued customer. Trustworthy business.
    almost 4 years ago
    Holly Fleming
    Poor service, poor communication, unfinished work. Our bathroom renovation is 6 months overdue from their self imposed finish date, and still not complete.
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
