Why choose us?

Started and run by two plumbers, The Hamilton Group has evolved over the last 4 years to offer plumbing, heating, gas, electrical, drainage, painting and decorating services (All detailed further below). When taking on new team members, we always look for people who share our same core values of honesty, integrity and hard work. People who strive to add value with every job they do, whether it's answering the phones and scheduling in jobs, or repairing a customer's boiler. We don't believe in making a 'quick buck', we believe in laying good, solid foundations for our business, and with our clients, and aim to build a company that is going to be around for generations to come. We are very customer focused and believe in 'treating every customer as if they were our only customer'. We are focused on delivering a consistent, quality service to our customers. We are only happy, when our customers are happy :)