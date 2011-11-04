Founded in late 2010, Grant Erskine Architects is a Manchester based Architects practice with big ambitions.

Our ongoing success in an increasingly tough market has been due to our focus primarily on customer experience. We understand that no matter what size of project you may bring to us, from a small internal remodel to a full developent scheme, each project will raise its own specific challenges.

It is for this reason that we run our practice as what could be described as a "traditional Architect's practice". A practice that would have been more common 50 years ago than it is today. We are here to assist, support, guide and lead a construction project with a level of knowledge and experience that a allows us to ensure that everything runs smoothly. In essence we position ourselves as your one point of contact, managing the process and ensuring it's success.

We also understand that every client is different, with varying motivations. It is for this reason that we price every job in full from first principles. It allows us to accommodate the needs of each specific client, offering you a tailored service to fullfil your requirements, from a quick cost effective feasibility to allow you to ascertain if the project can be done, to a full project delivery.

We take pride in our work and pleasure in our pride. We are confident that everything we do is to the highest standard.

"To approach every project with a creative energy that allows the highest quality of design output" Grant Erskine,