Grant Erskine Architects
Architects in Manchester
Reviews (11)
    • Oak Timber Frame House Extension, Gatley, Cheshire, Manchester, Grant Erskine Architects Grant Erskine Architects Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
    Oak Timber Frame House Extension, Gatley, Cheshire, Manchester, Grant Erskine Architects Grant Erskine Architects Classic style houses
    Oak Timber Frame House Extension, Gatley, Cheshire, Manchester, Grant Erskine Architects Grant Erskine Architects Classic style living room
    Oak Timber Frame House Extension, Gatley, Cheshire, Manchester
    Modern Black Brick House Extension with Bi-Fold Doors and Metal Roof, Grant Erskine Architects Grant Erskine Architects Classic style garden
    Modern Black Brick House Extension with Bi-Fold Doors and Metal Roof, Grant Erskine Architects Grant Erskine Architects Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
    Modern Black Brick House Extension with Bi-Fold Doors and Metal Roof, Grant Erskine Architects Grant Erskine Architects Modern conservatory
    Modern Black Brick House Extension with Bi-Fold Doors and Metal Roof

    Founded in late 2010, Grant Erskine Architects is a Manchester based Architects practice with big ambitions. 

    Our ongoing success in an increasingly tough market has been due to our focus primarily on customer experience. We understand that no matter what size of project you may bring to us, from a small internal remodel to a full developent scheme, each project will raise its own specific challenges.  

    It is for this reason that we run our practice as what could be described as a "traditional Architect's practice". A practice that would have been more common 50 years ago than it is today. We are here to assist, support, guide and lead a construction project with a level of knowledge and experience that a allows us to ensure that everything runs smoothly. In essence we position ourselves as your one point of contact, managing the process and ensuring it's success.  

    We also understand that every client is different, with varying motivations. It is for this reason that we price every job in full from first principles. It allows us to accommodate the needs of each specific client, offering you a tailored service to fullfil your requirements, from a quick cost effective feasibility to allow you to ascertain if the project can be done, to a full project delivery.  

    We take pride in our work and pleasure in our pride. We are confident that everything we do is to the highest standard. 

     "To approach every project with a creative energy that allows the highest quality of design output"   Grant Erskine,

    Services
    • Archtitect
    • Architecture
    • Architectural Services
    • Design
    • Interior Architecture
    • Remodelling
    • Conversion
    • change of use
    Service areas
    • England
    • Belfast & Northern Ireland
    • Scotland
    • Wales
    • Greater London
    • Greater Manchester
    • North West England
    Address
    Suite 5 Third Floor, 61 Mosley Street
    M2 3 HZ Manchester
    United Kingdom
    +44-1612369761 www.granterskinearchitects.com

    Reviews

    J7 Construction Ltd
    Grant is a really knowledgeable and helpful Architect, providing useful advice even prior to entering into any formal agreements and getting paid for it!!
    4 months ago
    Amitabh Hota
    Grant is very helpful with his knowledge and experience and very easy to approach for advice. He is also very clear on their terms of engagement so as to manage client expectations well. I have received some very helpful advice from him in relation to our development projects.
    4 months ago
    Alex R
    Customer-friendly, professional, reliable and knowledgeable. They can guide you through from investment, conception, planning, building control to taking jobs on site and to handing builds to clients. I have found there a grand team. Thank you GEA
    4 months ago
