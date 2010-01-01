The Country Home started out in 2010 as a family business created to offer a collection of furniture and gorgeous things for your home inspired by timeless designs from countries all over the world. Having spent a number of years travelling abroad, we fell in love with the furniture designs we saw but couldn’t find anything like it at home. This inspired us to create The Country Home and share our love of country inspired living with people who are looking for something different to that offered in the high street.

Our philosophy is to provide simple, relaxed and comfortable design with an emphasis on quality and value - furniture that’s built to last.