Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
The Country Home
Online Shops in Nottingham
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • The Country Home started out in 2010 as a family business created to offer a collection of furniture and gorgeous things for your home inspired by timeless designs from countries all over the world. Having spent a number of years travelling abroad, we fell in love with the furniture designs we saw but couldn’t find anything like it at home.  This inspired us to create The Country Home and share our love of country inspired living with people who  are looking for something different to that offered in the high street. 
    Our philosophy is to provide simple, relaxed and comfortable design with an emphasis on quality and value - furniture that’s built to last.

    Service areas
    All across the UK and Nottingham
    Company awards
    Mumpreneur Gold Website Award
    Address
    1 Charnwood Grove
    Hucknall Nottingham
    United Kingdom
    +44-1159533007
      Add SEO element