At Identity Papers I design and make products that are as unique as you are. My bespoke wallpapers allow you freedom to express yourself as I design with your choice of words and images. In fact photography and lettering are central to all my designs which now include a collection of ready to buy wallpapers and homewares.
No ordinary walls!
- Services
- I offer a collection of lettering and photographic wallpapers
- but can also make bespoke with your own choice of image and wording. Word Search designs are our speciality. There is an organised simplicity to our designs and many read as texture with a clean edged simplicity.
- Service areas
- International worldwide
- basingstoke
- All across the UK
- Company awards
- Selected as one of the UKs most innovative wallpaper designers for an exhibition in London Craft Week.
- Address
-
RG21 3EY Basingstoke
United Kingdom
+44-7880998218 www.identitypapers.com