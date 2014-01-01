Your browser is out-of-date.

Barnes Walker Ltd
Landscape Architects in Manchester
Reviews
    Dunham Massey, Cheshire
    Cottage Garden, Cheshire
    Pool Garden, Cheshire
    New Cheshire Country House
    Lakeside Garden, Cheshire
    Kitchen Garden, Cheshire
    Barnes Walker Landscapes Limited – Garden Design, Construction and Project Management


     Barnes Walker Landscapes Limited was established in 1995 to complement the landscape architecture and garden design services provided by Barnes Walker Limited. The two businesses combine to offer clients a ‘one stop’ design led service from the preparation of initial concept designs through to construction.

    We design and build gardens of all sizes and styles from contemporary urban spaces to traditional English gardens and country estates. Our construction expertise and fastidious attention to detail encompasses all elements of landscape construction where delightful planting combinations are complemented with high quality hard materials. The practice has created many inspirational, award winning gardens and landscapes. A selection is featured within this website.

    Services
    • landscape architecture
    • urban design
    • Masterplanning
    Service areas
    All across the UK and Manchester
    Company awards
    • Best Landscape Architects, The Grafters Awards 2015, 2016
    • Best Commercial Landscape Architecture, International Property Awards 2014
    • Best Commercial Landscape Architecture, UK Property Awards 2014
    • Best Residential Landscape Architecture, UK Property Awards 2014
    • Winner- Best Residential Landscape Design, Northern Design Awards 2014
    Address
    Unit 6, Wearlee Works, Longley Lane
    M22 4WT Manchester
    United Kingdom
    +44-1619460808 www.barneswalker.co.uk

    Reviews

    CheshireEast Lady
    Fabulous job.
    over 2 years ago
    Aurora Cruz Cabeza
    Poor poor job they did on my patio: tiles full of stains, the patio is not flat, dents in the tiles and very expensive. I do not recommend.
    over 3 years ago
    Pasha Melli
    Professional service, with innovative and smart designs! I have been working with them for last 5 years in Luxury housing in Manchester; and has been surprised and thrilled with their ideas, designs and great service every time.
    over 5 years ago
