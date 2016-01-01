Supplying products and services for the restoration and enhancement of period properties.

Our main areas of expertise are in Geometric Floor Tiles as well as Clean Burn Stoves and Fireplaces.We are the largest outlet in the UK for the Olde English geometric & encaustic Victorian floor tiles which is available in a variety of colours and shapes enabling reproduction of original floors or creating contemporary patterns. We supply original and reproduction fireplaces (and relevant accessories) from the 19th and early 20th centuries.

We offer a unique range of encaustic cement Morrocan style tiles, handmade ceramic Italian wall tiles, traditional embossed wallpaper and more.

Our mission is to offer a range of quality products, information, advice and services for the restoration and enhancement of period properties. We offer our enthusiasm, knowledge and expertise to help our customers improve the beauty, comfort and value of their homes.

For over 20 years Original Features has specialized in supplying products and services for the restoration and enhancement of period properties in general, and Victorian properties in particular.

We are now offering a new and extended range of home products to further enhance the beauty of your home.

Our online shop www.originalfeatures.co.uk enables ordering many of our products and enjoying our high quality service and long time knowledge.