Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
ABi Garage Doors Ltd
Garage Doors in Leeds
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (25)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Hormann sectional garage door with matching Hormann front entrance door, ABi Garage Doors Ltd ABi Garage Doors Ltd
    Hormann sectional garage door with matching Hormann front entrance door, ABi Garage Doors Ltd ABi Garage Doors Ltd
    Hormann sectional garage door with matching Hormann front entrance door, ABi Garage Doors Ltd ABi Garage Doors Ltd
    Hormann sectional garage door with matching Hormann front entrance door

    ABi Garage Doors is a successful independent garage door business based in Yorkshire and operating throughout the north of England. We specialise in the supply, installation and repair of garage doors, entrance doors and garage door automation technology.

    Services
    Garage Doors and Front Doors
    Service areas
    • Boroughbridge
    • Bradford
    • Dewsbury
    • Halifax
    • Harrogate
    • Huddersfield
    • Ilkley
    • keighley
    • Knaresborough
    • Leeds
    • Pontefract
    • ripon
    • Rothwell
    • Selby
    • Skipton Wakefield
    • wetherby
    • York.
    • Show all 17 service areas
    Address
    159—163 Buslingthorpe Lane
    LS7 2DQ Leeds
    United Kingdom
    +44-3334143974 abigaragedoors.co.uk

    Reviews

    Barry Strickland-Hodge
    I managed to damage the garage door yesterday when I was closing it. I couldn't fully open or close it after that so I found a local company ABi which I had not used before. From the first call I knew this was a very friendly efficient company. The engineer arrived in a few hours and repaired the door at a very reasonable price. I am very happy to recommend this company - thank you ABi!
    4 months ago
    Matt Murray
    Hi there all, just wanted to note the high level of service & care from this local company. Absolutely expert repair to 26 yr. old georgian style garage door. It being one of two, we were anxious for it to be saved, otherwise, we would have to replace both to have both identical ! Engineer Craig was prompt, cheery & skilled, straight down to business, replacing both steel tensioned cables with no drama. I highly recommend ABi for the high standard of repair & value for money. M
    4 months ago
    Paul Price
    Had been trying to find replacement key fobs for garage doors for over a year and failed miserably to get ones that were compatible. Found ABi and they checked photos of my control units, found remote fobs that were compatible. Delivered within 48 hours, followed the instructions they provided and both new fobs paired and working within 10 minutes. Fantastic Service, so helpful. Highly Recommended!!!! So, So Happy.
    4 months ago
    Show all 25 reviews
      Add SEO element