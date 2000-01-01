Your browser is out-of-date.

Roxyma Dream UK
Textiles & Upholstery in London
    • Cotton Sateen Print & 3D Bedding Sets, Roxyma Dream UK Roxyma Dream UK BedroomTextiles
    +10
    Cotton Sateen Print & 3D Bedding Sets
    Organic Tencel (100% wood pulp), Roxyma Dream UK Roxyma Dream UK BedroomTextiles
    +6
    Organic Tencel (100% wood pulp)
    Cotton Sateen Jacquard & Lace, Roxyma Dream UK Roxyma Dream UK BedroomTextiles
    +3
    Cotton Sateen Jacquard & Lace

    We offer a unique shopping experience for all the busy online shoppers who don't have time to comb the high street searching for something they might not necessarily find. The primary products available to our UK lovers comprise of 4 handpicked collections of exquisite bedding sets. From the innovative Tencel made out of organic and hypoallergenic materials; to the luxurious Jacquard & Lace, with its delicate stitching; as well as the traditional and established Cotton Sateen. Our designs are considered to be boutique offering a wide range of contemporary and stylish sets to satisfy every taste.

    Services
    Online Retail
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    N169DB London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7506443251 www.roxymadream.co.uk
