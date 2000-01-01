We offer a unique shopping experience for all the busy online shoppers who don't have time to comb the high street searching for something they might not necessarily find. The primary products available to our UK lovers comprise of 4 handpicked collections of exquisite bedding sets. From the innovative Tencel made out of organic and hypoallergenic materials; to the luxurious Jacquard & Lace, with its delicate stitching; as well as the traditional and established Cotton Sateen. Our designs are considered to be boutique offering a wide range of contemporary and stylish sets to satisfy every taste.