Prestigeaudio—Smart Home Designers
Home Media Design & Installation in Herts
Reviews (4)
Projects

    • Custom Home Cinema Room Design & Build
    Bespoke Home Cinema, Prestigeaudio - Smart Home Designers Prestigeaudio - Smart Home Designers Eclectic style media room
    Bespoke Home Cinema
    Cinema Room, Prestigeaudio - Smart Home Designers Prestigeaudio - Smart Home Designers Modern media room
    Cinema Room

    Dedicated to providing solutions since 1986 Prestige Audio deliver the ultimate in performance and reliability in the “Custom Installation” sector with a unique emphasis on making life easier for the design professionals that we work with. Members of CEDIA since it’s formation, Prestige has forged a reputation as one of the most forward thinking and innovative companies in our field, winning many industry awards for both the design, and execution of a variety of commercial, residential and marine projects.

    We work harmoniously and sympathetically with a large number of design professionals and contractors as well as directly with private individuals, and have carried out installations in landmark buildings such as The St Pancras Chambers in London, The Jameira Carlton Hotel in Knightsbridge and the Hilton/Beetham Tower in Manchester. As well as many VIPs and A-lister celebrities, our client base includes establishments such as Chanel, McLaren, Aston Martin, and the Royal Families of Britain and Dubai. Hopefully this will give you a brief insight to our company and what we do but for more information I’d like to invite you to take a look at our website at www.prestigeaudio.co.uk or a peak at our on-line brochure at http://www.prestigeaudio.co.uk/guides/prestige-brochure.pdf . If you feel comfortable enough then we’d really appreciate it if you’d add us to your current tender list; even if you are already working with another AV company it might be useful to bear us in mind…..you never know. If you’d like to find out a little more about us we would relish the opportunity to meet up for an informal chat to discuss any existing projects, or even just to give you an update to as to whats happening in the technology world; so if you can spare us 30 minutes please don’t hesitate to contact me.

    Services
    • Smart Home Integration
    • Bespoke Home Cinema Design & Build
    • Lighting Systems & Control
    • Hi-Definition
    • media rooms
    • Home Automation
    • Audio Distribution
    • security
    • HVAC—Heating Ventilation & Air-Conditioning Control
    • CCTV
    • First Fix
    Address
    10 Orbital—25 Business Park
    WD189DA Herts
    United Kingdom
    +44-1923801400 www.prestigeaudio.co.uk

    Reviews

    Natalie Gibson
    After looking at several companies we decided to use prestige audio to upgrade our Media room. They claim to be audio experts and they are! It wasn't a budget system, we followed their guidance and we are so glad we did. It sounds incredible and the picture quality is stunning.
    over 4 years ago
    Oliver Reilly
    I contacted Prestige following a friends recommendation. They have installed a smart home system and a dedicated cinema room. I found them to be professional and their work is excellent. I have to say my Cinema is now without a doubt among the best I have been in. Highly recommend!
    over 4 years ago
    Nicky Harrison
    We contacted Prestige Audio following a recommendation from a friend. We wanted a Smart system including home cinema as part of the final touches of a home renovation. They explained all the different options in simple terms which was great for me! We are delighted with the result! Professional service and great advice. Can’t believe how good it sounds!
    over 4 years ago
