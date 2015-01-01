Eva Sonaike is a London-based interiors and lifestyle brand creating luxurious textiles, home décor and accessories with a distinctive and vibrant West-African aesthetic.

Inspired by the cultural mélange of West-African textile tradition and European craftsmanship, a passion for interior design and an exuberant love of colour, Creative Director Eva Sonaike adds a new and distinctive aesthetic to the luxury interiors market.

Expertly printed in Germany and manufactured in the UK, the luxury range (of textiles and products) boasts a breath of exclusive designs that bring a touch of African luxury to any setting.