Eva Sonaike
Designers in London
    Falomo Rise Collection, Eva Sonaike Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Falomo Rise Collection, Eva Sonaike BedroomAccessories & decoration
    Falomo Rise Collection, Eva Sonaike Living roomAccessories & decoration
    +4
    Falomo Rise Collection
    The Falomo Collection, Eva Sonaike HouseholdHomewares
    The Falomo Collection, Eva Sonaike HouseholdHomewares
    The Falomo Collection, Eva Sonaike HouseholdHomewares
    +6
    The Falomo Collection
    Eko Eclipse Collection, Eva Sonaike Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Eko Eclipse Collection, Eva Sonaike Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Eko Eclipse Collection, Eva Sonaike Living roomAccessories & decoration
    +6
    Eko Eclipse Collection
    The Aburi Collection, Eva Sonaike HouseholdHomewares
    The Aburi Collection, Eva Sonaike HouseholdHomewares
    The Aburi Collection, Eva Sonaike HouseholdHomewares
    +12
    The Aburi Collection

    Eva Sonaike is a London-based interiors and lifestyle brand creating luxurious textiles, home décor and accessories with a distinctive and vibrant West-African aesthetic.

    Inspired by the cultural mélange of West-African textile tradition and European craftsmanship, a passion for interior design and an exuberant love of colour, Creative Director Eva Sonaike adds a new and distinctive aesthetic to the luxury interiors market.

    Expertly printed in Germany and manufactured in the UK, the luxury range (of textiles and products) boasts a breath of exclusive designs that bring a touch of African luxury to any setting.

    Services
    • Textiles
    • cushions
    • furnishings
    • accessories
    Service areas
    • All across the UK
    • Germany
    • Usa
    • France
    • Italy
    • Switzerland
    • UAE
    • australia
    • New Zealand
    • Nigeria
    • Ghana
    • South Africa
    • Kenya
    • Angola
    • Brazil
    • London
    • Show all 16 service areas
    Address
    The Studio
    N12 7PH London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2033719910 www.evasonaike.com
