Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Haus Handle
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Highbury Town House, Haus Handle Haus Handle Modern living room Wood Grey
    Highbury Town House

    Haus Handle is a London based (Barnes SW13) interior design business focused on providing residential interior design and building project management in South-West London. We pride ourselves on giving advice and support to make each project hassle free, run on time, and stay on budget. 

    Haus Handle is passionate about providing affordable luxury interior design, working with clients to produce a detailed brief and delivering an individual service to create interiors that feel contemporary, stylish, timeless and exciting. We work on a range of projects with clients, from single rooms to complete renovations, loft conversions and extensions. With our extensive network of specialists and local suppliers, we are here to ensure every project runs smoothly and to plan.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • space planning
    • sourcing and supplying
    • colour schemes
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    70a Second Avenue
    SW14 8QE London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7779605014 www.haushandle.com
    Legal disclosure

    We pride ourselves on working with clients to give different perspectives on projects using our experience and creativity. We are dedicated to detail, achieving exacting standards and running efficient projects. And, being based locally allows us to be present when you need us most.

      Add SEO element