Danby Interiors
Bathroom Designers in Leeds
    • Kitchens by Danby
    At Danby Interiors we are proud to be specialists in the design and installation of kitchens, fitted bedrooms and studies that are tailored to your needs, and built to last.
    Visit our kitchen and bedroom showroom on York Street in Leeds to view the available ranges and experience the top quality European brands for yourself. Choose from some of the world’s best manufacturers including Schüller, Daval, Sheraton, Neff & AEG and Blanco.

    Service areas
    Leeds
    Address
    862-864 York Road
    LS146DX Leeds
    United Kingdom
    +44-1132641167 www.danbyinteriors.com/about-us
