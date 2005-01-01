Your browser is out-of-date.

4 Seasons Kitchens
Interior Designers & Decorators in Leeds
Reviews (11)
    Showroom

    Established in 1989, Four Seasons Interiors have spent over twenty years earning the reputation for innovative design and attention to detail that we have today.
    We specialise in designing and installing beautifully manufactured British and German kitchen furniture, complemented by high quality appliances and work surfaces, covering a wide range of styles. Constantly embracing the latest changes in design and materials means our showroom is always cutting edge and offers the perfect opportunity to browse our premium range of products in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.  We’ll offer you our best advice on appliances and the most suitable materials to incorporate into your project

    Leeds
    149 Street Lane
    LS81AA Leeds
    United Kingdom
    +44-1132941414 4seasonskitchens.co.uk

    Siân Taylor
    We're really pleased with our kitchen that was designed by Four Seasons, Donna was excellent at taking our ideas and creating a beautiful space.
    5 months ago
    NG H
    We have had an excellent service from Four Seasons. From design through to installation and aftercare it has been a great end to end experience. We have also recommended to friends who have had a similar experience. More than 5 years after installation we are still receiving great support with any queries or minor adjustments carried out at no charge. We highly recommend. Thanks!
    5 months ago
    Bev Gallacher
    We had our kitchen fitted by 4 Seasons in 2005! It still looks fabulous. All appliances are still working, however the heating element in the Miele tumble dryer needed replacing. Steve came out to assist the Miele technician when he replaced the heating element. The service we received from 4 Seasons, nearly 16 years after our kitchen was fitted was exceptional. I would wholeheartedly recommend this company to anyone considering a new kitchen.
    12 months ago
