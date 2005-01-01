Established in 1989, Four Seasons Interiors have spent over twenty years earning the reputation for innovative design and attention to detail that we have today.

We specialise in designing and installing beautifully manufactured British and German kitchen furniture, complemented by high quality appliances and work surfaces, covering a wide range of styles. Constantly embracing the latest changes in design and materials means our showroom is always cutting edge and offers the perfect opportunity to browse our premium range of products in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere. We’ll offer you our best advice on appliances and the most suitable materials to incorporate into your project