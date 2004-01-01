Your browser is out-of-date.

Gresham Office Furniture
Furniture & Accessories in Bolton
    One of the largest independent designers and
    manufacturers of workspace furniture in the UK.

    Services
    • Installation
    • LocaL Service
    • Project Management
    • Ergonomic Training
    Service areas
    • London and the South
    • Scotland
    • Midlands
    • North West UK
    • north east uk
    • Bolton
    Company awards
    BS EN ISO 14001:2004, CHAS, BS EN ISO 9001: 2008, SAFE CONTRACTOR, FISP, INVESTORS IN PEOPLE, FIRA, CONSTRUCTION LINE, CLUB GREEN. BCFA Member.
    Address
    BL6 4SA Bolton
    United Kingdom
    www.gof.co.uk
    Legal disclosure

    We started our business in Bolton, Greater Manchester in 1976. Our headquarters are located on a 10-acre site alongside the motorway network and covers 200,000ft2 of office and factory space.

    We are proud of the fact we have maintained a simple controlled approach to our business and are still owned and run by family members.

    Our workforce has expanded to over 250 dedicated people, all expertly skilled and committed to the business of designing, producing and installing superb workspace furniture.

    We are proud to be a ‘True UK Manufacturer’ and share the benefits of high quality, reliably produced, competitively priced British goods.

