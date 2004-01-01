Legal disclosure

We started our business in Bolton, Greater Manchester in 1976. Our headquarters are located on a 10-acre site alongside the motorway network and covers 200,000ft2 of office and factory space.

We are proud of the fact we have maintained a simple controlled approach to our business and are still owned and run by family members.

Our workforce has expanded to over 250 dedicated people, all expertly skilled and committed to the business of designing, producing and installing superb workspace furniture.

We are proud to be a ‘True UK Manufacturer’ and share the benefits of high quality, reliably produced, competitively priced British goods.