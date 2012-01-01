Your browser is out-of-date.

    Haus12 Interiors is a German kitchen specialist design studio that is passionate about truly beautiful and practical kitchen design and customer service.

    Services
    • Kitchen design/planning/installation
    • kitchen furniture
    • appliances
    • worksurfaces
    • flooring
    Service areas
    Newcastle upon Tyne Tyne & Wear Northumberland Durham North East England Hexham Jesmond Gosforth Tyne and Wear County Durham Teesside
    Address
    Arch 12 Forth Goods Yard, Forth Street
    NE1 3PG Newcastle Upon Tyne
    United Kingdom
    +44-1914478870 www.haus12.co.uk

    Reviews

    adam2479
    John McNeil and his dedicated team from start to finish with my kitchen project were extremely professional. John McNeils knowledge and experience were second to none and his portfolio was outstanding. Throughtout the project timeline John McNeil and his dedicated team were outstanding in all aspects. Highly recommended and would recommend in-toto kitchens to anyone who was looking for a new kitchen to be fitted.  
    about 6 years ago
    Project date: January 2016
    Edit
    iangrm484
    John McNeil and his team were excellent throughout the whole process. Johns ideas,knowledge and interpretation of our requirements were second to none. The final design,product ,installation and aftercare were all of an equally high standard. Highly recommended
    over 6 years ago
    Project date: October 2015
    Edit
    Claire Minto Claire Minto
    After buying our first home the first major job we undertook was fitting a new kitchen.  We visited dozens of showrooms throughout the North East and John immediately stood out as he was patient, interested & not once did he try the hard sell, which we were very grateful for. All of John's care & the attention he paid to us meant that the design was perfect first time. He was also able to advise us on items we had no idea we wanted/needed (such as lighting, flooring, wall paint colours etc).  The project was completed to an exemplary standard and the result is stunning.  We wouldn't hesitate to recommend John & his team others (and we often do).  Even in the years that have followed we have kept in touch and are regular visitors to any events and now consider him a firm friend of the family.  John & his team will be the first people we call when we plan our next project. 
    over 5 years ago
    Project date: July 2012
    Edit
    Show all 17 reviews
