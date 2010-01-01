Your browser is out-of-date.

the CAVE a+d
Architects in Wilmslow, Cheshire
Reviews (0)
Projects

    Sleepy Hollow
    Sleepy Hollow, the CAVE a+d the CAVE a+d Houses
    Sleepy Hollow, the CAVE a+d the CAVE a+d Houses
    +1
    Sleepy Hollow

    theCAVE is a design led studio providing innovative, practical solutions to a variety of challenging commissions.

    We work with the very best people to form strategic partnerships capable of tackling all kinds of projects. We believe in longevity of design, we do not aspire to design which is wilful or fashionable. Fashion is temporary by its very nature, style is permanent.

    theCAVE was founded by James Hindley and Craig Jones in spring 2010 as an architecture and design studio. We are committed to exceptional design and maintain this as the core value of our business.

    Services
    Architecture
    Service areas
    UK
    Address
    24 Altrincham Road
    SK9 5ND Wilmslow, Cheshire
    United Kingdom
    +44-1625838632 www.the-cave.co.uk
