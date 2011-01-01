Your browser is out-of-date.

Banke Kuku Textiles
Textiles & Upholstery in London
    Award winning brand Banke Kuku Textiles was established in 2011 by textiles designer  Banke Kuku. The company fuses traditional African and Western culture to create, intricate, unique and luxurious fabrics for the interior industry.

    Each fabric produced by the company tells a unique African story ranging from native parables to current issues within the continent.

    Services
    retail line and bespoke textile design
    Service areas
    textile, Upholstery, and London
    Company awards
    winner of Trimumph's women in making 
    Address
    Floor 1 21a Foley street
    w1w 6ds London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7442082624 www.bankekuku.com
