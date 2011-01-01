Award winning brand Banke Kuku Textiles was established in 2011 by textiles designer Banke Kuku. The company fuses traditional African and Western culture to create, intricate, unique and luxurious fabrics for the interior industry.
Each fabric produced by the company tells a unique African story ranging from native parables to current issues within the continent.
- Services
- retail line and bespoke textile design
- Service areas
- textile, Upholstery, and London
- Company awards
- winner of Trimumph's women in making
- Address
-
Floor 1 21a Foley street
w1w 6ds London
United Kingdom
+44-7442082624 www.bankekuku.com